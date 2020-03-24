iPad Pro (2020) in the test: A foretaste of the iPhone 12

Still a tablet or already a computer? This question has been asked again and again since Apple introduced the first iPad Pro in autumn 2015. That was four and a half years and three generations ago, but in a way the device is still sitting between the chairs. Technically, it was great for a long time, but the software lacked fine-tuning and flexibility.

With the recently launched fourth generation of its professional iPad, Apple now wants to finally inherit the laptop: the 2020 model is faster and has new tricks in stock thanks to a special camera. However, there is a big catch. Our test reveals what that is and what else the iPad Pro (2020) can do.

iPad Pro: Big and Big

First the technical data: The iPad Pro is available in two screen sizes, 11 and 12.9 inches. I tested the larger of the two models, the display of which is 32.76 centimeters in diagonal. This roughly corresponds to a DIN A4 sheet. This makes the large model ideal for digital magazines.

The screen itself is one of the best that you can currently get and displays content in true-to-color and extremely sharp. Individual pixels cannot be seen even when you look closely. In addition, the screen is very bright. The device is unlocked with the face scanner Face ID as with the predecessor. This even works if the tablet is held across or under, as long as the user does not cover the camera with his hand.

A12Z: The new processor is that fast

The A12Z processor is new, it is a further development of the A12X from the predecessor. Both chips are roughly on par in the Geekbench 5 test program: the 2018 iPad Pro scored 4604 points, the new 4702. A difference of around two percent. In the metal benchmark, which primarily analyzes the graphics performance, the difference is around 6.5 percent.

Compared to the previous generation, the leap in performance is therefore limited. Compared to the Android competition, both devices are in a league of their own anyway: The Huawei Mate 30 Pro achieves about 3072 points with Geekbench 5, the Galaxy Tab S6 with just under half with 2465 points. Even many popular Windows computers do worse than the iPad.

Whether Fortnite, Adobe Lightroom or GarageBand: the processor can hardly be exhausted with conventional games and programs. So why do you need so much computing power?

iPad Pro with depth sensor

This is where the new camera module on the back comes into play. In addition to the main camera with 12 megapixels, there is now an ultra wide-angle lens that resolves with 10 megapixels and can capture more of the scenery. If you use the iPad Pro for filming and photography, you can now let off steam more creatively.

The real sensation of the iPad Pro is the inconspicuous point next to the two lenses – it is a lidar sensor. Lidar is the abbreviation for “Light Detection and Ranging”, a method related to radar for optical distance and speed measurement. In contrast to radar, laser beams are used for this, which cannot be perceived by the human eye.

Since the speed of light is constant, the sensor can determine exactly how long it takes the light to hit an object and return again. The distance is calculated from this data together with the two cameras and the motion sensors. That requires a lot of computing power. This process happens thousands of times per second so that the recipient – in this case the iPad – can draw an image with different depths. The technology works both indoors and outdoors and at distances of up to five meters.

Augmented Reality: The world is not enough

Lidar is said to take so-called “augmented reality” applications to the next level. Translated, this means “augmented reality”, and that is exactly what it is about: Enriching the real world with virtual things. These can be little monsters, like “Pokémon Go”, but also directional arrows in navigation apps. Augmented Reality is a key technology of the future, said Apple’s marketing director Phil Schiller a few years ago in star-Interview. “AR can change everything. The way we play, how we learn at school. How we use apps in everyday work or teach at school.”

The Swedish furniture store chain Ikea was one of the first companies to focus on augmented reality. With the “Place” app, it is possible to place virtual furniture to scale in your own four walls – like a catalog of the future. Games followed in which fantastic worlds were created on the kitchen table. Learning programs that suddenly made a solar system float in the middle of the classroom.

Is Lidar the missing piece of the puzzle?

However, technology is still a niche. Apple believes that Lidar now has the missing puzzle piece to help AR break through. Especially in the business area: A visualization app called Shapr3D is currently in the works, with which you can create a 3D model of a room in real time. Ikea is also adapting its “Place” app to the new possibilities. And the medical training software “Complete Anatomy”, which is also used at the University of Zurich, uses the lidar sensor to measure the radius of movement of an arm after operations or sports injuries. Realtors, interior designers, physiotherapists – Apple outlines a number of uses to illustrate the potential of the technology.

There is only one catch: You cannot try all of these programs yet because they have to be developed first. And that will take time. So far, the lidar sensor has only been used by one application: the pre-installed tape measure app. In times of a minimum distance of 1.50 meters in public space, this is undoubtedly practical. But it is not enough to be able to assess whether lidar on the iPad is the next big step towards augmented reality – or just a technical gimmick. After all, objects appear faster in previous AR applications and you do not have to laboriously align the tablet.

However, the problem with the missing apps should only be temporary. Insiders expect that Apple will also equip at least one of the new iPhone models with a lidar sensor this year, at the latest then more developers will jump on the bandwagon. In this way, Apple wants to lay the foundation for the coming years if rumored to bring augmented reality glasses to the market. The iPad Pro is the first test run for Apple’s most important bet on the future.

Mouse as a productivity driver

The second major innovation cannot be tried yet: At the same time as the iPad Pro, Apple announced new accessories with the Magic Keyboard, which scores with a trackpad, backlight and a scissor keyboard. The built-in base enables a viewing angle of 120 degrees, the keys have a stroke of 0.7 millimeters. Apple is gearing up for a showdown with Microsoft’s desktop Surface. How well this works can only be seen after testing the keyboard – we will then update this passage accordingly. The Magic Keyboard, which also acts as a protective cover, will only be released in May at a hefty price of 400 euros. After all, owners of the previous models can continue to use the previous Apple Pencil of the second generation.

With iPadOS 13.4, the tablet finally also has full mouse support, so far there has only been a somewhat unsatisfactory interim solution that lacked basic functions like a right-click. The revision not only adds many functions, the mouse pointer that adapts to control elements no longer feels like a foreign body for the first time.

And you have to say: With a Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad, it can be used on a tablet – or is it a computer? – work. Applications such as Luma Fusion (video editing) or Numbers (spreadsheets) benefit from mouse control. This function is not exclusively reserved for the new tablet, it is available for all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 or newer, iPad 5th generation or newer and the iPad mini 4.

Conclusion: the best iPad

Fast processor, great screen, up to one terabyte of memory, perfectly adapted accessories: the iPad Pro is undoubtedly one of the best tablets on the market. Maybe even the best. Nevertheless, the new generation still feels incomplete because the most spectacular innovation on paper – the lidar sensor in the camera – has not yet been exhausted. This is a shame and actually not Apple’s way. It will be interesting to see whether and to what extent developers will take up the technology in their apps. It is definitely promising.

Thanks to a new operating system version, users of the iPad Pro have several control options: mouse, trackpad, Apple Pencil and of course the touchscreen. Many fans miss the latter especially with Macbooks. You can now alternatively choose an iPad. The iPad has taken a big step towards business suitability. This is not so much due to the actual hardware, but to the accessories and useful software innovations such as the iPadOS operating system, the high data protection standards and mouse support. The overall package is convincing, but has its price: the 11-inch model (128 GB) is available from 850 euros, the 12.9-inch version for around 1070 euros, each without the keyboard case.

However, most advantages also apply to the third-generation iPad Pro from 2018, which can already be obtained for 750 or 990 euros (12.9 inches). Here you only do without the ultra wide-angle camera, a few percent computing power and the lidar sensor. It’s technically exciting, but so far it’s just a bet on the future. Everyone has to decide for themselves whether these differences are worth 100 euros.

Alternatives

If you do not need so much power and do not intend to spend several hundred euros for accessories anyway, you should also be satisfied with the “normal” iPad (read our test here), which you can get from around 330 euros. This is sufficient for everyday tasks, the latest model even supports the Apple Pencil (first generation).

For those who rely on Windows are Microsoft’s Surface Pro tablets an alternative. Like most notebooks, they are powered by Intel processors. Pen and keyboard cover are not included in the scope of delivery either. And they are not really cheaper than an iPad Pro: it starts at around 950 euros, with better equipment you can quickly break the 2000 euros mark. Android tablets are usually not an option for professional users due to the lack of suitable apps.

