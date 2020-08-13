iPhone 12 release date ‘leaked’ – and it suggests Apple fans still have a while to wait

It’s one of the most highly anticipated smartphones of 2020, but it seems that Apple fans still have a while to wait before they can get their hands on the iPhone 12.

While Apple usually unveils its flagship smartphones in September, a new leak indicates that the tech giant may wait until October to unveil the iPhone 12.

Jon Prosser, a respected leaker, has posted what he claims is the release schedule for Apple’s upcoming products.

He claims that Apple will unveil a new Apple Watch and iPad in the week commencing September 7.

The iPhone 12 will be revealed at an event in the week commencing October 12, with pre-orders opening that same week, according to Mr Prosser.

Shipping for the iPhone 12 will then being the following week.

However, the leak indicates that the iPhone 12 Pro will not be available for pre-order until at least November.

Mr Prosser explained: “With the staggered release of iPhone 12 and uncertainty of final dates for Pro models, there’s a chance that the dates could slip/change.

“I’ll let you know if anything gets changed! But for now, this is the info in the system.”

The news will come as a surprise to many Apple fans, who expected the 2020 iPhones to be unveiled in September, as has been the case for the previous eight years.

This year, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models.

At a rumoured 5.4 inches, the iPhone 12 will be the smallest iPhone, while the 6.7 inch iPhone 12 Pro is expected to be the largest of the four.

Meanwhile, Apple is also expected to launch two 6.1-inch models, similar in size to the iPhone 11.

As always, Apple is remaining tight-lipped about its 2020 iPhone lineup – watch this space!