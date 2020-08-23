iPhone error 4013: How to fix it

Updating your iPhone, iPad, or iPod can be a chore. As boring as it can be, it can be made much worse if “iPhone error 4013” strikes. You may see this message when restoring or updating your iPhone, iPad, or iPod. It seems scary at first, but there’s a simple way to deal with it. We explain what you need to do in this article, outlining the few steps you should take in order to get your Apple device up and running again.

Error 4013 usually looks like this: “The iPhone [device name]could not be restored. An unknown error occurred (4013).” This message may refer to an iPhone, yet it can appear with any device running iOS, including iPads and iPods.

Basically, iPhone error 4013 occurs when a problem arises during the updating or restoring process. You may have accidentally disconnected your iPhone or iOS device during the update process, or there may be a software bug that’s preventing the update from being executed properly.

Regardless, fixing iPhone error 4013 is pretty straightforward, as is fixing the following related errors: iPhone error 9, iPhone error 4005, and iPhone error 4014. If you see any of these four, here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Ensure that you’re running the latest version of iTunes on your Mac or PC. Updating iTunes is a simple process. It can be done by going to App Store > Updates on your Mac, or by going to the Microsoft Store on a Windows 10 PC. You can also go to Apple’s website to get the latest version.

Step 2: Similarly, ensure that your Mac or Windows PC is running the latest version of its own operating software. Go to the App Store to update MacOS (or go to the Apple logo, then hit Software Update). To update Windows 10, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.

Step 3: Force restart your iPhone or iOS device.

On the iPhone 8 and later, this can be done by pressing and quickly releasing the Volume Up button, pressing and quickly releasing the Volume Down button, and then pressing and holding the Side button until the Apple logo appears.

On iPads with Face ID, you need to press and quickly release the Volume Up button, press and quickly release the Volume Down button, and then press and hold the Top button.

On the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPod Touch (7th generation), you have to simultaneously press and hold the Side (or Top) button and the Volume Down button.

With iPads featuring the Home button, the iPhone 6S or earlier iPhones, and the iPod Touch (6th generation) or earlier, you should simultaneously press and hold the Side (or Top) button and the Home button.

Step 4: Connect the iPhone or iOS device to iTunes on your computer and update it. On a Mac with MacOS Catalina 10.15 or later, you can do this by opening Finder and then clicking on your iPhone. On a Mac with MacOS Mojave 10.14 or earlier, or on a Windows PC, you need to open iTunes instead. Once you’ve done either, Click General or Settings, then click Check for Update > Download and Update.

These four steps should be enough to get your device working again after you see iPhone error 4013. However, if you still can’t get your iPhone or iOS device working again, there are a few other things you can try.