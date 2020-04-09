iPhone X: how to configure Face ID

Apple abandoned iPhone home button with the release of iPhone X in November 2017, replacing the Touch ID fingerprint sensor with Face ID. The new True Depth camera on all new ones iPhone models since then, and the latest iPad Pro, scans and creates a map of your face to approve purchases, unlock your phone, and sign in to apps.

Normally, you set up Face ID the first time you turn on your phone, but if you or the sales representative ignored it, take a few minutes to set it up and secure your phone. Seriously, it does not take time and it locks all the personal information that you store on your phone.





Save your face

Configure Face ID by opening the Settings app and going to Login and access code > Configure face ID > To start. You will be asked to enter a password which will be used as a backup authentication method if Face ID does not recognize you when you restart your device or when it has not been unlocked in the last 48 hours .

Record your face by holding your phone 10 to 20 inches (25 to 50 centimeters) in front of you, centering your face in the circle on the screen. Turn your head in a circular motion until the white lines on the outside of the circle turn green. You will need to scan your face twice. You don’t have to move your head in a circular motion, but it speeds up the process and makes it easier.

During configuration, Face ID collects 30,000 data points in the form of a face map. From now on, when you unlock your phone or approve an Apple Pay purchase, this card will be used to identify you.

Unlocking your phone or tablet is now as easy as waking the screen while you look at it. Face ID usually works fast enough for the screen to be fully turned on, just swipe your finger from the bottom of the lock screen and your home screen will be waiting for you.

If you want to learn more about how Face ID and the True Depth Camera system work, or to learn more about the different Face ID settings, be sure to consult this guide. If you’re new to Apple devices, here is what you should do first. We also have a complete guide for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.