iPhones with ‘Fortnite’ Installed Now Being Sold On eBay For $10,000 To $20,000

If you think that there is no ‘real money’ from playing Epic Games Fortnite, think again. After the decision of Apple App Store to remove the game on its platform, people are now making a business out of it. By selling iPhone models with a pre-installed Fortnite inside it. And they were listed for thousands of dollars! Will people buy it?

Are you willing to give up almost $20,000 of your money to buy an iPhone? Maybe not, right?

However, people on eBay are now marking these prices up to sell their iPhone models in the store. Not just with the model itself, but with a pre-installed Fortnite inside it.

According to Business Insider, eBay resellers think that the recent Fortnite ban will lead to people looking for iPhones with the game in it. And it is making a wild trend on the online platform.

If you search the keywords ‘iPhone Fortnite Installed’ on eBay, you will be led to a page of over 100 results on the store. All of them sell their different iPhone models for ridiculous prices, just because they have the battle royale game pre-installed inside it.

Though it sounds unreal, it is not!

Tech Times looked on the eBay page and found out that resellers are able to put out a price of up to $20,000 for an iPhone 11 with Fortnite pre-installed.

Originally, the iPhone 11 Pro Max with 256 GB only costs $1,249. See the difference?

Of course, these resellers don’t really have buyers until now. After all, the almost $11,000 difference is not a small deal for those people who possibly buy it.

On Aug. 13, Apple App Store announced a decision to remove the popular battle royale game called Fortnite. This was after revealing that its company Epic Games has violated one of its guidelines for developers.

Epic Games launched its own app-payment system that was said to be in violation of their agreement with Apple. Google Play Store also joined the dispute by removing the said game.

Tech Times reported on Aug. 18 that Apple won’t be making any exemptions with the said rule.

“We very much want to keep the company as part of the Apple Developer Program and their apps on the Store,” Apple says in a statement to The Verge. “The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers.”

It was answered by Epic Games with a parody video of Apple’s commercial called ‘Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite.’

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Jamie Pancho