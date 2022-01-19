Is 5G dangerous for airplanes? Here’s why pilots believe the new technology could be “catastrophic.”

Following pilots’ warnings of a potentially “catastrophic situation,” AT&T and Verizon have had to halt their 5G rollout plans.

Many people are perplexed as to what dangers the new C band 5G service poses and why it is supposedly safe to roll out in some areas.

The majority of concerns about 5G’s impact on airplanes revolve around how the technology affects radar altimeters, which pilots use when attempting to land.

An altimeter is a device that measures altitude and can tell a pilot how high above the Earth’s surface they are.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States has warned that 5G masts near airports could interfere with planes’ altimeters and other critical instruments.

The instruments operate at frequencies similar to 5G, which is why pilots are concerned about disruption and being unable to land safely.

Pilots can also use altimeters to detect a potentially dangerous current known as wind shear.

Flying in bad weather would be difficult, and pilots may have refused to fly from US airports near 5G masts as a result.

Although a pilot could land without using an altimeter, they would require good visibility.

In other countries, 5G has been deployed without incident.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) claims, however, that this problem is unique to the United States because US networks were planning to use a higher 5G frequency that would be more likely to interfere with altimeters.

The mobile networks and the FAA must now reach an agreement on how to proceed with flights and 5G plans.

The networks are said to have 500 towers, some of which are too close to 88 airports across the country, according to some experts.

The technology was supposed to go live in the United States on Wednesday.

Of the 88 airports in question, the networks have already established buffer zones around 50 of them.

The names of the airports that do not have buffer zones have yet to be revealed.

John F Kennedy International and Los Angeles International airports have buffer zones, which should reduce the impact of 5G on planes.

5G is not thought to be dangerous in areas far from airports.

