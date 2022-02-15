Is Discord down? Here’s what’s going on.

Are there any outages on Discord?

DISCORD is a digital distribution and instant messaging platform.

Users can communicate via voice calls, video calls, and text messaging on the platform.

On February 15, 2022, the social media platform experienced outages.

Over 44,000 users have reported problems with the platform, according to Downdetector.

The server connection was the most commonly reported issue at Discord, with 74% of users reporting problems.

Another 23% of users had problems with the Discord app.

On January 26, around 9.27 a.m. ET, outages were reported.

With over 49,000 reports of server issues by 11.42 a.m., the outages had skyrocketed.

Some websites, such as Discord, report server outages.

When users are having problems, they can go to the Downdetector website to see if the platform is down.

Checking for outages on Twitter to see if others in your area are experiencing problems is also a good idea.

If the issue does not appear to be widespread, try checking your device’s internet connection or exiting the app before logging back in.

The dates of other Discord outages are not listed on the Downdetector website.

