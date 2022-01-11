Is ESPN down? Here’s what’s going on.

Is ESPN unavailable? Here’s what you need to know about outages.

ESPN is a basic cable sports channel owned by ESPN Inc., which is a multinational corporation.

The Walt Disney Company also owns a stake in the sports channel.

ESPN’s streaming service and website went down on January 10, 2022, according to reports.

Over 500 reports of users having trouble were received by Downdetector.

Users having problems with ESPN’s streaming service accounted for 39% of all reports.

The website was down for 32% of users, and the ESPN app was down for 29%.

