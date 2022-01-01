Is Fortnite currently unavailable? Here are the latest server and status updates.

Is Fortnite currently unavailable? Check out the most recent server and status updates.

Chapter 3 of FORTNITE is finally here, but some players are having issues with the popular video game.

On Thursday, December 30, frustrated gamers were unable to connect to the server.

So, is Fortnite still down? Let’s take a look at what we know.

“We are investigating the login issues in the game,” the official Fortnite Status account tweeted on Thursday, December 30.

“We’ll keep you updated as soon as the issues are resolved.”

Players attempting to participate in Winterfest 2021 have been hampered by the issues.

The issues began around 4 p.m. GMT and appear to be widespread.

There is a severe connection issue, according to Downdetector.

This means that players are having trouble logging in and accessing the website.

On December 29, Fortnite was said to be offline.

Users reported problems connecting to the server and logging in, according to Downdetector.

Around 10.40 a.m. EST, the problems began in the United States.

“You don’t have permission to play Fortnite,” some users reported getting an error message.

Gamers took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with Fortnite’s server outage.

“We are investigating login, matchmaking, and other issues,” Fortnite said in response to the outage.

We’ll keep you informed as soon as the issues are resolved.”

Users reported problems with the game on December 14th, just before a new update was released.

Epic Games has disabled matchmaking in preparation for the upcoming v19.01 update, according to the developers.

Almost all parts of Fortnite were “under maintenance,” according to the company’s server status page.

This includes services such as item shops and leaderboards in the game.

As part of the v19.01 update, game services, login, matchmaking, and other features were unavailable on December 14.

Fortnite Chapter Three received its first major update.

For the game’s annual seasonal WinterFest event, it will most likely add a number of new items and NPCs.

It had previously been inaccessible to fans as it prepared for the new season’s premiere.

Players took part in the live Fortnite “The End” event on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. PT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, and 9 p.m. GMT.

The event was only available once, so if you missed it, you won’t be able to play it once it’s over.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared in Fortnite’s epic season finale, which comes as no surprise given the game’s and Johnson’s recent hints.

The season came to a close with the island being turned upside down, revealing a brand new map.

On Sunday, December 5, the Fortnite server outage ended at 3 p.m. GMT.