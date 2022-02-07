Is Gmail down right now?

On February 6, 2022, GMAIL users began to report issues with the Google email app.

On February 7, 2022, Google’s Gmail service was still having problems, according to reports.

According to Downdetector, users started reporting outages on February 6 at 11:19 a.m.

The following day, around 6 a.m. local time, the peak began to skyrocket.

According to the Downdetector website, 59 percent of users are having problems connecting to the server.

On the site, 26% of users said they were having trouble receiving emails.

Only 16 percent of users, on the other hand, had trouble logging into their Gmail accounts.

