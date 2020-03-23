Is Half-Life: Alyx Coming to PSVR? Here’s What Valve Had to Say

Straight from the horse’s mouth

Half-Life: Alyx generated a lot of interest when it was announced at the end of 2019. It’s a brand new, fully-fledged entry in Valve’s seminal first person shooter series, but as you can see in the recently released gameplay clips, it’s played entirely in virtual reality. In terms of compatibility, the company has confirmed the game will support various VR headsets on PC through its SteamVR platform. However, nothing has been said of the current market leader: PlayStation VR.

Is Half-Life: Alyx coming to PSVR? Not according to the debut trailer, but it’s still something worth asking, especially as the game is due for release so soon. In fact, we asked Valve this very question shortly after the game’s announcement. The company responded, and the answer is unsurprisingly vague — but it isn’t a “no”.

Designer Greg Coomer reconfirms that the “initial” release of Half-Life: Alyx will be “available for SteamVR only”. It definitely sounds like Valve is aware of the desire to see the game come to PSVR, however: “We believe Sony’s VR platform has been a huge success for the medium, and we assume that lots of Sony customers would love to experience this new chapter of Half-Life.”

Coomer goes on to confirm that a PlayStation VR port is not in active development “because we’re very focused on the initial release”. Having said that, he concludes that Valve has “not ruled anything out”.

It’s as we suspected — Valve isn’t working on a PSVR version of Half-Life: Alyx, but it’s not saying it won’t in the future. We suppose it’s also worth entertaining the possibility that the game will release on a successor to Sony’s headset at some point in the years to come. It’s no secret that PSVR is at the lower end of the technical spectrum, so perhaps we’ll see Valve’s game appear on next generation gear, assuming it happens.

So, there you have it. The status of Half-Life: Alyx on PlayStation VR is that it could happen, but definitely not at launch on 23rd March. What do you think? Will the game eventually come to Sony’s hardware? Strap yourselves into the comments below.