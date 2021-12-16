Is Hulu unavailable? Here’s what’s going on.

INTERNET streaming services are prone to outages, which can be caused by a variety of factors such as location or weather.

How to see if Hulu is unavailable.

Thousands of reports of Hulu service failure arrived at DownDetector around 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Video streaming is causing problems for 57 percent of people.

25 percent of users have complained about app issues, while 18 percent have complained about website issues.

On Tuesday night, over 6,000 users reported outages, with only a few hundred remaining on Wednesday morning.

Several people told DownDetector that Hulu was not working for them and that they were getting an “error code 500” message instead.

Error code 500 is a generic HTTP status code that indicates that something went wrong with a web server but does not specify what the problem is.

The reported outages were not addressed by Hulu in any way.

