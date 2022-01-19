Is it possible that Google SCAMMED you? Did you lose any money as a result?

You should be aware of this scam if you check the balances of your gift cards online.

A scam advertisement for a fake Target gift card balance checker has been accused of being prominently promoted by Google.

The fake gift card balance checker, according to The Verge, has the potential to steal your money.

A screenshot of the rassholedesign scam advertisement was posted on Reddit by a Reddit user.

It shows a Google ad for a gift card checker at the very top of the page.

The Reddit user used Google Search to look up “Target gift card balance” and came across the ad “Check Gift Card Balance – Target.”

The ad directs you to a scam page called “bristolhirevan,” which is not Target.

Apart from the strange web address, it appears to be legitimate and would be easy to fall for.

The fake ad and webpage were discovered by researchers from The Verge, who noticed that it contained numerous links to the official Target page.

The con artists have clearly gone out of their way to deceive their victims.

Victims who entered their gift card numbers and security codes risk having their entire balance stolen.

The good news is that Google has taken down the ad for violating “phishing policies.”

In addition, the scammer’s Google account was suspended.

You should still be on the lookout for other con artists.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, gift card scam victims lost a total of (dollar)148 million last year.

This type of cybercrime is believed to be on the rise.

Remember that before you can check the balance of a gift card on the Target website, you must first sign in.

Double-check that the URL leads to the official Target page.

Avoid using a gift card balance checker that requests personal information such as bank account numbers.

