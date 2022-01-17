Is it possible to open your doors from your iPhone?

Is it possible to open your doors remotely using an iPhone?

After launching for a limited number of vehicles last year, an IPHONE feature that allows you to unlock your car may soon be available to more people.

Following its announcement at WWDC in June 2021, Apple launched the Digital Car Keys feature on July 16, 2021.

By simply tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch on the vehicle, you can unlock it and start it.

You can also send your digital car keys to others via iMessage and cancel them at any time.

Other notable features of the app include the ability to start your car for up to five hours (even after the iPhone’s battery runs out) and ‘Express Mode,’ which allows you to do all of this without taking your iPhone out of your pocket.

The clever app’s only flaw appears to be that it is difficult to use for the general public.

The technology has only been available in BMW vehicles so far.

“I’m hearing that the next cars to get support for the [iOS] feature will be models from Hyundai and its Genesis line,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in his weekly Power On newsletter.

According to Gurman, the iOS 15 coding could be changed soon, allowing Hynduai vehicle owners to download the app as soon as this summer.

While there has been no official confirmation from Hyundai that this feature will be available in their vehicles, if Gurman’s source is correct, the announcement will take place around the time of WWDC.

It would not be surprising if Apple introduced the technology to Hyundai, as the carmaker already offers proprietary iOS apps such as MyHyundai with BluelInk and the Genesis Intelligent Assistant, which allows select Genesis owners to remotely start or unlock their vehicle.

The Digital Car Key app, on the other hand, should make the functionality more seamless for Hyundai owners.

