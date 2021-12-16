Is Microsoft down? Why isn’t my app working?

Is Microsoft down? Here’s what you should do if your app doesn’t work.

As of December 15, 2021, MICROSOFT users have reported outages.

The technical issues are affecting people all over the United States and the world.

As of 8 p.m. ET, Microsoft is down.

According to Down Detector, 47 percent of users have had issues with the site, 43 percent have been unable to log in, and 11 percent have reported that the app is not working properly.

It’s unclear whether Microsoft has addressed the issue.

Other users have reported issues with the site’s e-mail service, Microsoft Outlook.

If the app isn’t working properly, users can try refreshing their browsers.

If you receive any error messages, it’s possible that the site is currently unavailable.

On Downdetector, you can also keep track of how the app is performing.

Another good way to double-check is to use social media.

Early December, Microsoft was said to be down.

“Keeps telling me there’s an account problem and to log in again… then kicks me out and makes me do it 10 more times,” one Twitter user wrote.

“It won’t let me log in on either my Windows 10 computer or my Samsung (which is linked to my Microsoft account).”

“The Xbox Live connection, as well as anything else run by Microsoft, is down.”

Is there anyone else having problems?”

“Microsoft Family Safety is down,” another user tweeted.