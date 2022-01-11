Is Mt Everest visible in this stunning photo taken by ISS astronauts from space?

Is Mt Everest visible in this stunning photo taken from SPACE by ISS astronauts?

ASTRONAUTS on board the International Space Station (ISS) have been showcasing breathtaking views from space, posing a challenge to everyone on Earth.

Nasa’s Mark Vande Hei shared a breathtaking image of the Himalayas on Twitter, making aerial photographers envious.

The infamous Mount Everest is hidden among it, and the astronaut has asked people to look for it.

With an elevation of 8,849 meters, Everest is the world’s highest peak.

It should be easy to spot out along the horizon from the ground.

It’s much more difficult to see from above.

If you can’t see it, scroll down to find it.

Mark tweeted, “My New Year’s resolution is to get outside as much as possible.”

“Well, that is, after I land.”

Are you able to locate Mt.

“Can you see Everest in this picture?”

Mark arrived on the International Space Station in April of 2021.

At the end of March, he is expected to return to Earth.

There are plenty of good opportunities to snap a decent shot when the crew isn’t busy working – weather permitting, of course.

This is due to the fact that the space station completes 16 orbits around the Earth.

However, this means that finding interesting bits can be fleeting.

So much so that before he was blasted off, former crewmate Thomas Pesquet wrote down down times so he could plan for the best time to take his pictures.

In other Apple news, the company has become the first to reach a stock market valuation of (dollar)3 trillion (£2.22 trillion).

After sharing nude imagery of fellow Twitch streamer Amouranth, popular Twitch creator Sliker has been banned from the platform.

And internet users have been urged to check their accounts for one of the year’s most serious cyber threats.

Infosurhoy Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team?