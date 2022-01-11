Is Mt Everest visible in this stunning photo taken from SPACE by ISS astronauts?

Is Mt Everest visible in this stunning photo taken by ISS astronauts from space?

ASTRONAUTS on board the International Space Station (ISS) have been displaying breathtaking views from space, posing a challenge to everyone on Earth.

Nasa’s Mark Vande Hei shared a breathtaking image of the Himalayas on Twitter, making aerial photographers envious.

The infamous Mount Everest is hidden among it, and the astronaut has asked people to look for it.

With an elevation of 8,849 meters, Everest is the highest mountain on the planet.

It’s probably easy to spot out along the horizon from the ground.

However, it’s much more difficult to see from above.

If you can’t see it, scroll down to find it.

Mark tweeted, “My New Year’s resolution is to get outside as much as possible.”

“Well, that is, after I land.”

Are you able to locate Mt.

“Can you see Everest in this picture?”

Mark arrived on the International Space Station in April 2021.

At the end of March, he is expected to return to Earth.

There are plenty of good opportunities to snap a decent shot when the crew isn’t busy working – weather permitting, of course.

This is due to the fact that the space station completes 16 orbits around the Earth.

However, this means that spotting interesting bits can come and go quickly.

So much so that before he was blasted off, former crewmate Thomas Pesquet kept track of downtimes so he could plan his photography.

