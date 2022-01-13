Is Rockstar’s parent company Rockstar Games inadvertently disclosing the GTA 6 release date?

Has Rockstar Games’ parent company accidentally revealed the GTA 6 release date?

THE WAIT FOR GRAND THEFT AUTO 6 HAS BEEN LONG, but fans should brace themselves for a release date in 2024.

When discussing its acquisition of mobile and social game developer Zynga, Take Two may have hinted at a GTA 6 release date.

Executives from Rockstar Games’ parent company said that between now and 2024, they expect a 14 percent annual growth rate (via Axios).

“Only a few titles can… give management the confidence to issue such strong guidance,” said a Jefferies analyst.

“We believe at least one Rockstar IP will be released in FY24,” says the source.

Cowen analyst Doug Creutz backed up this theory.

That percentage translates to (dollar)9BN in “gaming-related transactions” in dollars.

“A likely GTA 6 launch in FY24,” Creutz says.

FY24 runs from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, and it’s worth noting.

While this does open the possibility of a 2023 release date for GTA 6, the rumors we’ve heard so far suggest that’s a bit early.

Tom Henderson, a rumored Twitter leaker, previously stated that a release date of 2022-2023 for GTA 6 was “a little bit premature.”

He believes 2024-2025 is the most likely year, a prediction backed up by industry veteran Jason Schreier.

Popular game release dates are around the holidays or early in the year, before the fiscal year ends.

So, if we do get a release in 2023, it’ll be near the end of the year.

Here’s where you can find your PS5’s HIDDEN web browser.

I paid (dollar)2.4 million for a digital plot in Decentraland, and it’s now worth five times as much – read more.

How to buy land in the metaverse at the Sandbox Mega City Land Sale.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team? Email us at Infosurhoy.