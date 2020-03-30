Is the data provided by the Government sufficient to make reliable mathematical models?

In these times of health crisis due to the SARS CoV-2 virus epidemic, it is difficult to stay focused on our usual mathematical activity. But this crisis

It is not only health, but also a global logistical, economic and political crisis. Having tools to know the current state of the epidemic and forecast its future evolution is essential to make the right decisions.

Are the confinement measures decreed sufficient to contain the spread of the virus? In which cities should field hospitals be built and with what capacity? What drugs are best suited to administer to patients? And above all, how long is all this going to last?

Mathematics, in its broadest sense, provides tools to try to answer many of these questions. In this article I propose a tour of some of them.

Models that predict evolution

First, many of the models we see these days to predict the evolution of the epidemic are based on population dynamics, and employ systems of differential equations. This type of compartmental models, from the SIR model formulated by Kermack and McKendrick in 1927, are the basis of modern epidemiology. They are based on classifying people into compartments: susceptible, exposed, infected, recovered, etc. and model the rate of transition from one state to another. The models, despite their simplicity, are well known and have proven useful in explaining other epidemics in the past. One of the difficulties in its application is that they contain parameters that have to be estimated from the data observed in other situations, correcting for different social or demographic structures and at what time mobility restrictions have been applied. Another difficulty is knowing the initial conditions: How many infected, susceptible and recovered people are there in Spain today?

The truth is that we do not have reliable data because we can test a very small fraction of the possible infected. For this reason, we can only make estimates based on the data reported by the users of mobile applications for self-diagnosis, or from the data on hospitalizations or deaths (assuming that these are more reliable) and relate them to the mortality or hospitalization rate. observed in other regions. Statistics help us make these estimates, taking into account the corrections for the delay between the dates of infection and hospitalization or death, and the stratification by age.

However, it would be much more desirable to have a direct estimate of the number of actual cases. Right now, PCR tests are only being performed on patients admitted to the hospital and healthcare personnel. With the arrival of new tests (hopefully they work), random samples can be made to estimate the number of people who have already contracted the disease. Knowing these numbers is essential to design future containment strategies, especially when containment measures begin to be lifted, since they will allow us to estimate the group immunity acquired by the population. For this we will also have to know what degree of immunity the recovered people acquire against the current strain of the virus and its possible mutations.

Data is insufficient

Whether for estimating parameters or initial conditions, it is essential that the authorities make all the data available to the scientific community available. The aggregated data that is made public is clearly insufficient. Without quality data, model predictions are unreliable, and decisions are more at risk of being wrong.

Is seclusion useful according to mathematics?

Few countries have yet to impose restrictions on the mobility of their inhabitants. Were these measures really necessary?

A limitation of compartmental models is that they assume that people mix homogeneously throughout the territory. Refinements of these models assume that this occurs only in smaller regions, each with its parameters depending on population density, and incorporate mobility data between regions to model the geographic aspect of the spread. However, when confinement measures substantially modify territorial mobility, the parameters estimated under normal conditions are no longer valid. Can we model how the contact structure conditions the spread of the disease? For this, there are more detailed models, based on complex multilayer networks, where each layer contains the network structure of contacts related to an activity: for example, a layer for contacts with people we see at work, another for friends and neighbors neighborhood, another for family relationships, etc.

These networks are built with real mobility data of each person obtained by the telephone networks or through GPS data from mobile devices, to have a much more approximate picture of the reality of human contacts. With this type of model, the effect of the different measures can already be simulated: closure of schools, shops, non-essential work activity, etc. on the spread of the epidemic. During these weeks the Government has been evaluating different mobility restriction measures, each one with a different economic impact, until last Saturday decreeing the cessation of non-essential activities. Probably the economic advisers will have known how to estimate the cost to the economy of each one of the measures, but to estimate the efficiency of each one of them in their contribution to the containment of the epidemic, mathematical models are necessary.

But in this crisis, many other mathematical disciplines are contributing to fundamental tasks. We are seeing overflowing hospitals and health personnel making endless shifts to care for the sick, in many cases without the necessary protection measures. The logistical organization and optimization of human and material resources, shifts of operation, forecast of hospital admissions and available beds are all problems that operational research addresses, a branch of mathematics that was born precisely in times of war. By virtue of these forecasts and recommendations, many cities can anticipate the saturation of hospitals by building field hospitals. Several groups specialized in this type of modeling for humanitarian emergencies are already providing tools that help health authorities plan their resources.

The importance of time

This type of crisis requires different actions according to time scales. In the immediate future, mainly propagation models, statistical estimates and decision support systems, in addition to the logistics models already mentioned. In a few weeks the crudest phase will be behind us, but we will have to live with this threat and better prepare for the next outbreak and get to know this new enemy better.

We will have to speed up the deadlines in the discovery of an efficient vaccine against the virus, and investigate in the creation of new drugs or the identification of existing drugs that can mitigate the effects of the disease. Algebraic topology and combinatorial optimization serve to study the binding sites in the tertiary structure of proteins and guide the search for ligands that inhibit their action. A few days ago, the 3D structure of the main protease of SARS CoV-2 was published in the Protein Data Bank to search for candidates that inhibit the protein.

There are several drugs that seem to have some efficiency in treating covid-19 infections, several antivirals such as Remdesivir or Lopinavir, or drugs used against malaria such as hydroxychloroquine. All of them have their advantages and disadvantages. Statistical teams work intensively in collaboration with virologists and biotechnologists to shorten the timeframe in clinical trials and determine the efficiency of treatments while avoiding risks of side effects.

Data science and artificial intelligence are also bringing their grain of sand in this battle. In addition to the aforementioned search for efficient drugs, it contributes to the semantic organization of the thousands of articles published on covid-19, the development of image-based diagnostic techniques (with accuracy close to 95% in a chest x-ray), or in the design of mobile applications that track our social contacts while respecting privacy, with which we will surely have to learn to live together in the next outbreaks of the epidemic.

Mathematical Action against Coronavirus

Many of my colleagues are working these days tirelessly on several of the problems I have mentioned. In fact, a large part of the community of mathematicians and statisticians is mobilizing in support of the initiative “Acción Matemática contra el Coronavirus” that is promoted by the Spanish Mathematics Committee (CEMat).

It will not be a single weapon that manages to overcome the epidemic, but with the combined effort of the entire community we will undoubtedly succeed, learn from the mistakes made, and await his return much better prepared.

David Gómez-Ullate Oteiza is a Distinguished Researcher at the University of Cádiz

