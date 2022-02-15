Is tonight a Full Moon?

Is there going to be a Full Moon tonight?

On Wednesday, February 16, the next full moon, known as a Snow Moon, will be visible.

Here’s everything you need to know about when we’ll be able to see it:

On February 16, 2022, there will be a full Moon.

It’s referred to as the Snow Moon.

February is a common month for snowfall in the northern hemisphere, hence the name.

The Bald Eagle Moon, Bear Moon, Black Bear Moon, Bony Moon, Eagle Moon, Groundhog Moon, Hungry Moon, and Raccoon Moon are some of the other names for the moon.

It’s the last of the winter moons, with the Full Worm Moon following in March.

The Full Moon in the United Kingdom peaks at 4.56 p.m. on Wednesday.

As a result, that evening is your best bet for seeing the Full Moon.

The full Moon will reach its highest point in the United States at 11:57 a.m. local time.

The moon, however, will not rise until 5.32 p.m. in that location.

In 2021, there will be a total of 12 full Moons, each with its own name.

