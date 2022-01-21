Is Twitter down? Here’s what you need to know about problems, outages, and errors.

Is Twitter down? Here’s what you need to know about issues, outages, and errors.

TWITTER is a popular social media platform that allows users to send and receive messages known as “tweets.”

Some users reported technical difficulties using their website and app on January 20, 2022.

Around 6:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Twitter users began reporting issues.

43 percent of users had problems with the website, while 34% had problems with the app.

According to Down Detector, another 23% of respondents said they had difficulty commenting.

One user commented on the problems, “Twitter be slow as bojangleburgers right now.”

The majority of the outages appear to be in larger cities, such as Washington, D.C., Chicago, and St. Louis.

St. Louis, Dallas, Tampa, and Atlanta are some of the most populous cities in the United States.

When the app will be back up and running is unknown at this time.

Over the last few months, Twitter has experienced a variety of issues and outages.

The following issues with Twitter have been reported by Downdetector, including logging in via their website or mobile device:

Those who want to see if their Twitter accounts are fully functional can try logging in.

If you get the message “This page is unavailable.”

I shriek…

You shriek…

We’re all screaming… for this page to be fixed.

If the message “We’ll stop making jokes and get things up and running soon” appears, the site is unavailable to you.

Despite an increase in outages, some Twitter users are reporting no problems and have full access to the site.

Users can also use Down Detector to see if other people are having problems with the app.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.