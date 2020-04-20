Is Valorant Coming to PS5 or PS4?

Freedom and Valorant

Is Valorant coming to the PS5 or PS4? For those of you who haven’t been keeping up, the Riot Games developed first-person shooter is currently the hottest game on streaming sites such as Twitch, but it’s only available on PC. So, what are the chances of the FPS making its way to the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 in the near future?

Speaking as part of a Twitch stream, as watched by Dexerto, lead designer Trevor Romelski explained: “Our focus right now is on PC. We’re open to exploring new opportunities for other platforms, but for the time being what our current focus is, is on the PC platform.” Game director Joe Ziegler added as part of a recent interview that his team is currently “exploring platforms like console and mobile”, but reiterated that the focus right now is on PC.

With the release currently in closed beta, it’s unlikely there’ll be anything in the pipeline right now. However, should the title retain its popularity, we certainly wouldn’t rule out a PS4 or even PS5 port in the future.