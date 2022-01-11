Is your Apple device one of the millions that has suddenly stopped working with Uber?

Uber has suddenly stopped working on MILLIONS of Apple devices – is yours one of them?

UBER has put a stop to Apple devices, which are used by millions of people all over the world.

Apple Watch is no longer supported by the ride-hailing giant, so those who need a ride will have to look elsewhere.

Of course, users can still use the traditional mobile iOS app to accomplish their goals, so all is not lost.

Apple’s wearable business, which is used on more than 100 million wrists, has taken a major hit as a result.

When Apple Watch first debuted in 2015, Uber was one of the most popular launch apps.

It has always been limited, not allowing things like carpooling, fare splitting, sharing an estimated arrival time, or even contacting your driver.

“Please switch to the Uber mobile app,” the app says in a message to users.

“The Apple Watch app is no longer supported by us.”

“Please accept my apologies for the disruption.”

The company hasn’t said why the app isn’t working, but we assume it’s because of poor usage.

It’s still available on the App Store for the time being, but that will most likely be removed as well.

Uber’s WearOS app for Android smartwatches was removed from the market in 2019.

However, given that Apple’s watch is the most popular wrist wearable on the market, the move will come as a shock to the company.

Uber isn’t the first company to abandon its app; Amazon and eBay both did so several years ago.

Google did the same thing with its Maps app, but later decided to bring it back.

As a result, it appears that core features, such as notifications and fitness, are more important to users than all the extra features.

In other news, Apple has become the first company to be valued at (dollar)3 trillion (£2.22 trillion) on the stock exchange.

After sharing nude imagery of fellow Twitch creator Amouranth, popular Twitch creator Sliker was banned from the platform.

And internet users have been urged to check their accounts for one of the year’s most serious cyber threats.

