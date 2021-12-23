Is your loved one in danger because of ‘Snapchat pills that KILL Americans’?

YOUNG people are dying as a result of purchasing fentanyl-laced pharmaceuticals through social media apps like Snapchat and Instagram.

Experts warn that your younger relatives may be at risk, as the United States is experiencing an increase in accidental drug-related deaths, thanks in part to social media.

According to a Guardian analysis, drug-related deaths increased by 32% during the pandemic, to 93,000 deaths.

The data revealed that the under-24 age group was particularly vulnerable, with fatalities in that age group increasing by 50% in a single year (to a total of 7,337 deaths in 2020).

In California, a young person under the age of 24 dies every 12 hours from a drug-related overdose, according to the report, which is a 1,000 percent increase from 2018.

According to experts, the large amount of fentanyl currently circulating in the United States is a major contributor to the rise in deaths.

The dangerous drug is frequently mislabeled as pharmaceutical pills such as Xanax and Percocet, despite the fact that it is a cheap imitation of heroin that is far more potent.

“These are poisonings, not overdoses,” Shabbir Safdar, director of the Partnership for Safe Medicines, said.

“No one dies from a single Xanax; no one dies from a single Percocet.”

These are counterfeit pills.

Every drug you try now is a Russian roulette game,” he added.

As it is mixed into cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and heroin, fentanyl is a leading cause of drug-related deaths on the streets.

Popular social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat, according to experts, are aiding young people’s access to fentanyl-laced drugs.

Amy Neville, a mother, lost her 14-year-old son after he bought a pill on social media.

“Alex had taken one pill, which he mistook for Oxycontin.

“I had no idea one pill could kill him,” Neville said to The Guardian.

“As easily as ordering a pizza, he had ordered an illegally manufactured pill right off of social media,” she added.

Unfortunately, Neville’s story is not unique, and a rise in the number of young people dying from drug overdoses has prompted a call for social media platforms to be held accountable.

Members of Congress questioned Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, about drugs being sold on the platform during a hearing earlier this month.

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) asked, “Why are children’s accounts even allowed to search for drug content to begin with, much less allowed to do so in a way that leads them to a drug dealer in two clicks?”

“Accounts selling drugs or other regulated goods are not permitted on the platform,” Mosseri explained.

