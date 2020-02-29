It is better to update the WiFi router immediately: Experts warn of a dangerous gap

DIR 818Lx

DIR-822

DIR-822

DIR-823

DIR-859

DIR-865L

DIR-868L

DIR-868L

DIR-869

DIR-880L

DIR-890L / R

DIR-885L / R

DIR-895L / R

These routers have now been added to the list:

Even if D-Link limits the security gap for most devices in the US version, you should be careful. The vulnerability also affects devices in the DIR-822 and DIR-823 series from the “Non-US” region. Fortunately, both are devices that are rarely available in this country. A first check showed that only Amazon currently sells the 822, 878 and 882, the 823 model can only be found at Chinese retailers such as Gearbest.

The security vulnerability certainly affects only a few users in Germany. Nevertheless, an update is recommended for the affected devices.

The manufacturer is currently providing an update for the three devices that have recently landed on the list of devices at risk. You can also find updates for the previous devices in the first list on the manufacturer’s website.

If you are using a D-Link router, it is currently generally advisable to update the router better and to check whether new firmware is available: You can usually access the surface of your router via the IP address 192.168.0.1.

Then log in with your access data and click on “Tools” and then on “Firmware”. Then you can upload the firmware file with the extension “BIN” to the device via “Upload”.

The following applies: If you actually use an unprotected router, you should definitely surf via LAN until the update, or even better, use another router until the update.