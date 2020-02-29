It is better to update the WiFi router immediately: Experts warn of a dangerous gap

- DIR 818Lx
- DIR-822
- DIR-823
- DIR-859
- DIR-865L
- DIR-868L
- DIR-869
- DIR-880L
- DIR-890L / R
- DIR-885L / R
- DIR-895L / R
These routers have now been added to the list:
The security vulnerability certainly affects only a few users in Germany. Nevertheless, an update is recommended for the affected devices.
If you are using a D-Link router, it is currently generally advisable to update the router better and to check whether new firmware is available: You can usually access the surface of your router via the IP address 192.168.0.1.
Then log in with your access data and click on “Tools” and then on “Firmware”. Then you can upload the firmware file with the extension “BIN” to the device via “Upload”.
The following applies: If you actually use an unprotected router, you should definitely surf via LAN until the update, or even better, use another router until the update.