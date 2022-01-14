It only takes seconds to turn on a key iPhone security feature.

Hackers and scammers are scouring the internet for your credit card information and online login credentials.

Fortunately, your iPhone comes with a handy tool called iCloud Keychain that makes your accounts more secure while being simple to use.

We’re constantly told to use complex passwords, but with so many accounts, it’s difficult.

The passwords you type on your phone are remembered, encrypted, and stored in the cloud by iCloud Keychain.

As a result, you can create very strong passwords without having to remember them because your phone will automatically enter them when you log in.

This is one of the most effective anti-hacker defenses.

Apple explains, “iCloud Keychain remembers things for you so you don’t have to.”

“It auto-fills your information on any device that you approve, including Safari usernames and passwords, credit cards, Wi-Fi networks, and social log-ins.”

“Your passwords and credit card information are stored in iCloud Keychain in such a way that Apple cannot read or access them.”

Strong Passwords, a new feature in the Safari web browser, is a good example.

When you sign up for a service on Safari, you’ll be given the option of using an auto-generated password that is extremely difficult to crack by hackers.

You don’t have to remember this password because it’s automatically saved in your iCloud Keychain.

You can also use the Keychain to store passwords that you already have.

The password re-use alert is one of the most useful features.

It’s critical not to reuse passwords across multiple accounts.

If you reuse passwords, hackers can gain access to multiple accounts if they break into one.

When you have two passwords that match, Safari Saved Passwords will notify you and recommend a change.

To begin, make sure you’re using an Apple device with iOS 7.0.3 or later, or a Mac with OS X 10.9 or later.

Follow these instructions on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch:

Here’s how to do it on a Mac:

If you’re using an iPhone that’s running iOS 11 or later, you can do the following:

If you’re using an iPhone that’s running iOS 10.3 or older, you’ll need to do the following:

If you’re using OS X Mavericks 10.9 or later on your Mac, follow these steps:

These passwords can be checked at any time.

