It only takes two seconds to set up a DIY hack on your iPhone.

YOUR iPhone has a built-in DIY hack that you can use in a matter of seconds.

In fact, you have a measuring tool and a spirit level tucked away inside your iPhone, so it’s technically two hacks.

They’re both in the same app, and they’ll make home renovations a lot easier.

Every iPhone running iOS 12 or later comes pre-installed with the app, which is free.

You’ll almost certainly be on a newer iOS version, but you can double-check by going to Settings andgt; General andgt; Software Update.

HeimaDigital shared the hack on TikTok, where it has over 1,500 likes.

Pull down into search on your iPhone and type Measure to find the app.

It’s possible that it’s also on your Start Screen.

Measure was first released as part of Apple’s iOS 12 update a few years ago.

It calculates distances with the help of clever camera technology, providing reasonably accurate estimates of how long or wide objects are.

Simply point the camera at the object you want to measure to use it.

Measure will automatically measure the width and length, as well as calculate the object’s surface area, if it’s a trackable shape.

You can also use the large Plus button on the screen to draw your own lines and shapes.

This allows you to drag end points around your viewfinder and measure objects that aren’t automatically picked up.

You can also take pictures of what you’re measuring with the Circle icon.

On newer iPhone models with a built-in LiDAR sensor, the Measure app is even more accurate.

It works by sending light beams to the target and timing how long it takes for them to return.

The phone can track what it’s looking at and measure what’s right in front of it.

The iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will all have LiDAR.

That isn’t all, however.

A spirit level is also available in the Apple Measure app.

Yes, your iPhone has a built-in feature that can determine whether a surface is level, so you can get rid of your bulky spirit level.

In the bottom left corner of the screen, tap the Level tab.

The angle-degree of the surface that your phone is on will be displayed.

Two white circles will be used to emphasize the crookedness of the surface.

The degree counter will reset to zero if you wiggle your phone to line the circles up.

The screen will also turn green, indicating that the surface is perfectly level.

