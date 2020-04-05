Italy’s rescue from collapse has no alternative

“We are currently writing history, not a textbook on economics.” The head of the Italian government, Giuseppe Conte, is currently repeating this phrase in almost all interviews with foreign media. The message he sends to those who, in the times of Corona, are still checking their account books while the coffins are stacked up in front of the crematoriums in Lombardy should rightly shame us. No serious leader, not even Donald Trump, denies that the Covid 19 pandemic is the most profound challenge since the end of World War II.

The large industrialized nations want to prevent the total economic crash with gigantic amounts of billions. That’s right. But behind the commandment of the hour there are traditional reflexes and retro thoughts. Overnight, an economic truism seems to have fallen victim to political amnesia: within the European Union, there has long been no longer a “national economy”, but a large, common, interacting economic area.

So much as a reminder when we talk about emergency aid for Italy, the EU’s founding state. No country in Europe was hit by the corona plague so early and so dramatically. Nowhere else have so many deaths been reported.

The fact that the virus struck with biblical force in the industrial heart chamber between the Alps and the Apennines makes the economic and social impact on the country all the more devastating. In addition, Milan, the financial capital of Italy and one of the most important stock exchanges in Europe, is paralyzed.

Italy is not Greece

We have to take away from the meticulous comma fetishists a few stubbornly maintained clichés. First of all: Yes, the G7 nation Italy has an exorbitant debt level. Yes, Italy has not had a sustainable grip on its excessive budget deficit in the years since the end of the financial crisis. Yes, the growth rates of the past few years leave something to be desired.

The political rise of the anti-European populists, who benefit from the fear of globalization, is largely responsible for this. The nightmare coalition of right-wing extremists and the misleading 5 stars has cost the country a lot of international trust, not least in the markets.

Nevertheless: Italy is not Greece. Italy is not a bottomless pit. Italy does not live at the expense of others. The fact is that the Italian mountain of debt is one of the highest national assets of all EU countries. Rome has always served its loans and commitments reliably and is a net EU payer.

Topic: All columns by Harald Christ

The difficult structural change from outdated museum industry to modern and innovative companies has been managed amazingly well in many places. In the wealthy north, industrial ruins have given rise to international companies with a global reputation for research, medicine, high-tech and engineering. The density of successful medium-sized family businesses is impressive. The wave of infections sweeps away everything.

As a reminder, important reforms have been implemented under the two heads of government, Matteo Renzi and Paolo Gentiloni, since 2014, from making the labor market more flexible, stimulating investment and cutting red tape, to education and the judiciary. The high youth unemployment rate was cut in half. But the patience of the citizens was exhausted after the tough years of restructuring due to the financial crisis; the demagogues Salvini, Grillo and Co. had an easy game and triumphed in the 2018 general election.

Italy needs European support

Then a little miracle happened: When his prepotent opponent Matteo Salvini wanted to reach for all power, political newcomer Giuseppe Conte banished him to the opposition benches with a political stroke of genius. Since then, the legal professor, once mocked by the media as a dummy, has become the respected head of a left-liberal reform alliance.

Calm, determined and with a lot of empathy, he steers his nation through its darkest days. The drastic measures taken by Rome to contain the pandemic have become the yardstick for dealing with the crisis and are being copied worldwide. The Italians themselves display a remarkable discipline. The country, which is often torn apart socially, comes together emotionally.

But without massive support from its European neighbors, the free fall cannot be stopped financially and socially. The vultures are already circling to pick the best pieces from the bankruptcy crowd; the ghosts of the past lurk politically for their chance. Europe’s internal peace is at stake. We have to dig deep, very deep into our pockets. It was finally recognized in Brussels – Berlin must follow quickly.

If the neighbor’s house is on fire, you do not analyze the cause of the fire, but use the water hose. That is a requirement of moral solidarity. But also of self-interest to prevent a conflagration.

A default in Italy would set in motion a domino effect that would end not only in the end of the euro, but in the collapse of the entire European Union. Conte is right. We are currently making history. For Germany in particular, this “Hour Zero 2020” offers a unique opportunity to be historically on the right side.

More: The plan for the day after the Corona stress test.