It’s a must-know iPhone trick for anyone who texts.

It’s a great iPhone trick for anyone who texts.

YOUR iPhone has a useful feature for anyone who frequently misses notifications.

It’s probably one you’ll want to learn if you’re a serial text addict.

Because many of us have sound and vibration turned off, Apple notifications are easy to miss.

However, there is another option buried deep within the iPhone settings that can assist you.

It was shared by TechHackGuy, the creator of TikTok, and it received hundreds of likes.

When you get a notification, the feature makes your iPhone torch flash.

It’ll only be a brief flash, so it won’t bother you.

However, you’ll be much less likely to miss an iPhone notification as a result of this.

If your iPhone is in your pocket, you won’t notice a notification, but if it’s on a table or upside down, you’ll notice it right away.

It’s also worth noting that you can keep your iPhone face down.

So, if you’re expecting a private message, you can be notified without revealing what – or who – the message is from.

You must go into Settings to enable it.

Then scroll down to Accessibility, which is intended for people who have trouble with the standard notification system.

Now go to Visual and look for LED Flash for Alerts under LED Flash.

You’re finished once you’ve set the toggle to On.

When you get a notification, you’ll now see a quick torch flash.

You can also turn it off at any time if you don’t like the new system.

Of course, that isn’t the only iPhone texting trick.

Editing a message on an iPhone is far more difficult than it should be, but this simple hack transforms the phone’s keyboard into a laptop-style trackpad with a cursor that you can move by touching the screen.

You’ll be able to go back and forth between each character in a text with precision without having to tap the screen furiously.

When you’ve finished typing, hold down the space bar and the keyboard will transform into a trackpad.

You can then move your cursor much more easily with this virtual track-pad.

Although tapping out full stops may not appear to be a significant burden, it does slow you down.

That’s why Apple included a clever shortcut in iOS to make ending a sentence even easier.

The first space will become a full stop if you press the space bar twice after a word.

That way, you won’t have to reach for the full stop because you’re only using letters and the space bar.

