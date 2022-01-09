It’s no surprise that people like Wordle because it’s the antidote to traditional gaming.

Wordle is the antidote to traditional gaming, so it’s no surprise that people enjoy its slow pace.

The game requests that you only devote a small amount of time to it on a regular basis; it does not require your undivided attention.

cryptic grids of green and yellow squares began to appear across social media in the last weeks of 2021, along with excited messages of accomplishment and triumph.

By the New Year’s Eve, their online presence had become difficult to ignore.

Not understanding what they meant – or what all the fuss was about – felt increasingly like missing out on a major cultural event.

The source of these enigmatic images is Wordle, a deceptively simple word game created by a British software engineer in Brooklyn that is currently gaining traction.

It began as a personal project for Josh Wardle to enjoy with his partner, but it has grown from around 90 players to hundreds of thousands in the last eight weeks.

It’s what Wordle doesn’t do that makes it such a fascinating phenomenon.

It feels like an antidote to more traditional video games, and it ignores game design logic that says excess is the best way to capture players’ attention.

Wordle basically gives you six guesses when it comes to figuring out what a five-letter word is.

Your initial attempt is a stab in the dark.

The letters you correctly guessed or accurately placed are indicated in green or yellow on the grid you type words into, assisting you in determining the solution.

However, the best way to comprehend it is to play it.

And, given that Wordle is free and takes about three minutes to complete, it’s definitely worth a look.

Wardle’s creation is enthralling because of its constraints.

Every 24 hours, you can only play one round.

Every player has the same game – and the same target word.

There is no way to improve your score, nor is there a constant stream of new challenges and goals.

In fact, the only thing you get for cracking a word is a grid of colored squares that represents your completed puzzle but without any letters.

Sharing that grid on Twitter will not reveal the solution to others, but it will show how well you solved the current puzzle.

