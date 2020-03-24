It’s not just you, Snapchat is down again

DownDetector is showing a peak of 15,000 outage reports in the last couple of hours.
Source: Android Central
Update, March 24, 10pm ET:Didn’t take long for Snapchat to go down again. Five days after our previous report, Snapchat users are complaining the service is down all over again. According to Downdetector, the complaints began around 9pm ET and have ramped up since then. Snapchat hasn’t yet acknowledged the issue.
What you need to know
- Snapchat is currently experiencing issues.
- DownDetector shows the app’s servers have been having issues for the last two hours.
- The outages seem to be focused in the U.S., but reports coming in from all over the world.
It’s not just your Snapchat stories that can suddenly disappear without notice. The same thing’s happening to the company’s servers, as numerous reports of outages flood social media.
me typing “snapchat” in twitter to see if snapchat down again or it’s just me #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/EMRv1ZarwB
— Saham (@SahamAbdi) March 19, 2020
DownDetector shows the outages started around 10 PM Eastern Time, with a peak of over 15,000 reports at around 11 PM.
Best online learning websites for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
The web service tracker also shows that most of the complaints originate in the U.S. Though, it does seem like the outage is more widespread than that, since some of the reports also originate from Australia, Western Europe, and South America. The larger concentration of reports in the U.S. could simply be because that’s where the majority of Snapchat users are located — or because Americans complain more than others. 😛
The company has acknowledged the issues and says it’s working on a fix:
Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we’re looking into it and working on a fix!
— Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) March 19, 2020
These retailers are offering curbside pickup in the U.S.
As the effects of Coronavirus continue to spread and disrupt daily life, your shopping routine might be looking a lot different than it usually does. Here are the retailers that are offering curbside pickup in the U.S. so you can still get your favorite things while practicing social distancing!
Spectrum internet and TV services are down across the U.S.
Are you a Spectrum customer working from home? You might have noticed some issues with your internet and TV. Don’t worry, you aren’t alone.
10 important skills you can (and should) learn while you’re stuck at home
While you’re stuck at home for the next few weeks, why not learn a few new skills in the meantime? These courses make it easy with step-by step guidance and video tutorials for just about anyone.
Stay home and let the food come to you with these food delivery apps
Sometimes you just need to stay inside, but you don’t want to cook what’s already in the house. Maybe you’re having a hankering for something different and with these food delivery apps, you can get what you want delivered right to your door.
Leave a Reply