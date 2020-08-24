Zoom has confirmed the outage in a status update.
What you need to know
- Zoom has gone down for many this morning.
- Confused users on social media have reported being greeted with a “no zuora account” error message when trying to access meetings.
- Zoom has updated its status to note that it is currently suffering from a partial outage.
Video-conferencing service, Zoom, has gone down for users today, with many reporting a “no zuora account found” error on social media. The outage began at around 8am Eastern this morning going by Down Detector reports.
Zoom has confirmed the outage on their status page, noting:
We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them.
The video-conferncing service recently shot to promincence over th e course of the poandemic, and quickly became the first choice for scjhools and businesses. A disruption like this in our current times could prove more than irritating. Zoom notes that the outages are only partial, but updates may be forthcoming as outage is either resolved, or the extent becomes clear.
