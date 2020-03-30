It’s official: the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be unveiled on April 14

OnePlus is all set to unveil its 2020 flagships on April 14.
What you need to know
- OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 8 series in an online event on April 14.
- The OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset, and offer a 120Hz AMOLED panel.
- Latest leaks hint at 30W wireless charging and upgraded cameras.
We got a good look at the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in a detailed leak last week, and now we know more about when the phones will be making their debut.
OnePlus has officially announced that it will unveil the OnePlus 8 series in an online event on April 14. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed in a tweet that the launch has been pushed back several times, and that the company is now looking to move forward.
As for what we’ll get to see on April 14, it is possible we’re getting at least two devices: the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The latest leaks hint at a quad camera array with two 48MP sensors for the OnePlus 8 Pro, a 3x optical zoom module, and a 5MP color filter. OnePlus already confirmed that the device will feature a 120Hz AMOLED panel, and it’s a safe bet to assume that it is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 chipset along with generous RAM and storage.
The OnePlus 8 Pro is particularly interesting because it could be the first phone from the manufacturer to offer wireless charging and water resistance. The leaks point to 30W wireless charging and IP68 dust and water resistance, making the phone that much more alluring.
Interestingly, we could also see a mid-range device dubbed the OnePlus Z that has a similar design as the OnePlus 8 series but more modest specs. The OnePlus Z is set to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 chipset.
The launch event kicks off at 11 a.m. ET on April 14. Who’s excited?
