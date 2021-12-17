It’s possible that this is your last chance to get a PS5 before the holidays.

GameStop has announced a limited-time in-store sale for the highly sought-after Sony PlayStation 5.

On December 17, the event, which may be the last chance for many to get a PS5 before Christmas, will take place.

Over 700 GameStop stores are participating in the sale, according to GameStop, and a list of all participating locations can be found on their website.

The Texas-based video game retailer also stated that the number of consoles available in each participating location will be limited.

The offer will be available only to PowerUp Rewards Pro Members, according to Gamestop’s website.

The annual membership is normally (dollar)14.99, but it is currently (dollar)9.99.

According to The Shortcut, each participating GameStop will have around 60 disc-based PS5 bundles.

The bundles are said to include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, a third-party DualSense charging station, and an additional Sony DualSense controller in addition to the console.

A (dollar)50 GameStop gift card may also be included in some stores’ packages.

A similar deal for the Xbox Series X is expected on Thursday, December 23rd, according to The Shortcut.

Despite the fact that the PS5 was released in November 2020, it is still one of the most difficult consoles to obtain due to its high demand and popularity.

The sale announcement comes just days after Sony revealed plans to release detachable PS5 console covers in five colors: Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple.

