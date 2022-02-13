I’ve been using an Ikea lamp, which has a brilliant trick that I can’t stop thinking about.

I’ve been using an Ikea lamp, which has a brilliant trick that I’m obsessed with.

THE HUMBLE table lamp has been a fixture of British homes for decades, and I thought we’d seen every variation possible until recently.

Tall lamps, short lamps, even leather lamps – we’d exhausted all options, and any attempt to innovate was futile in my opinion.

That is, until I got my hands on a “Symfonisk” – a collaboration between audio giant Sonos and Swedish retail giant Ikea.

While the name may sound like it was mumbled through a mouthful of baked beans, the product is truly exceptional.

It’s a sleek and stylish table lamp with a great WiFi speaker, in case you hadn’t guessed.

The £150 gizmo was first released in 2019 by Ikea and Sonos, and an updated version was released last summer.

Symfonisk 2.0 is said to sound and look better than ever before, so I gave it a spin to see what all the fuss was about.

Before you start blasting music, you’ll need to set up your lamp speaker, which will require some home assembly in true Ikea style.

Thankfully, the Symfonisk is made up of only three parts: the base, the glass or fabric shade, and the power cord (four if you include the 40W bulb).

It only takes a few minutes to put everything together, and then you’ll need to connect it to your WiFi via the Sonos app.

Once that’s done (it only takes a few minutes), you can use apps like Spotify and Apple Music to play music through the speaker.

With clean lines and a simple silhouette, the Symfonisk follows in the footsteps of other Ikea products in terms of design.

The row of three buttons on the base that you can use to pauseplay or control the volume is the only thing that indicates it’s a speaker.

With a minimalist aesthetic that will blend in seamlessly with your furniture, the design doesn’t jump out at you.

The musical lamp is available in white or black, with glass or fabric shades.

If you want something more traditional, go with the understated fabric shade, while those seeking a more modern look should opt for the bulbous glass shade.

The lamp portion of the device is analogue, which means it is turned on and off using a front-panel button rather than a fancy dimmer switch.

Using the Symfonisk is straightforward.

With the Sonos app on your phone, you can control what’s playing.

You can also use Apple’s AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect to connect your phone to the WiFi speaker…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.