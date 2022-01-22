I’ve figured out the best way to beat Wordle – how to use this crossword trick to get a leg up on the competition.

Wordle has become one of the year’s most popular games in less than a month.

However, some users have devised a clever way to circumvent the system.

On Twitter, a user discovered a hidden code in the game’s code that reveals all of the winning words.

“All the unjumbled solutions are hidden in the JS source,” the person wrote on Twitter.

“There goes my favorite [sic]recreational activity.”

“Coding is a blight.”

Many Twitter users have requested that the man remove the tweet, claiming that it “ruins” the fun for others.

It is, however, still visible on the man’s account.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the only way to get a leg up on your friends in this popular game.

Instead of reading the answers in the game’s code, there is another, less obnoxious way to cheat the system.

Make a few guesses until you get stuck when you first start playing the game.

A few green squares will indicate which letters are correct.

You can use a crossword solver to help you out.

Some online crossword solvers require you to type in the clue provided by the puzzle, but Wordle doesn’t.

Set the number of letters to five when you get to the solver, because all Wordle puzzles have five letters.

Then, only type in the green-square letters you recognize and place them in the appropriate location.

Leave the other letters blank if you don’t recognize them.

The solver will present you with a list of words that meet those criteria, one of which will most likely be the Wordle answer.

Even though it solves the game for you, this is still cheating because it requires you to make guesses and try to figure it out.

It’s unclear how long Wordle’s popularity will last in comparison to other pandemic-related games, but for the time being, it’s become a popular way for many people to pass the time.

