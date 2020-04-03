Iveco pays tribute to truckers and carriers for their work during the state of alarm

Given the current situation and as one of the main manufacturers of industrial vehicles, IVECO has wanted to be, again, closer to drivers. For this reason, the brand in support of the freight transport sector has collected in an emotional video the testimonies of a number of transport professionals, who during these days and despite the health emergency in which the world and especially Europe is, they have not ceased their activity. Although his work is key in the day to day, it is now more essential than ever.

For IVECO the driver has always been a key part when designing and developing their vehicles, thinking about their safety and comfort during the hundreds of thousands of kilometers they travel over long distances. At a time when the transport sector is becoming even more relevant, the manufacturer wants to side with the thousands of transporters who are far from their homes in these difficult times.

The transport sector has not stopped in Spain during the coronavirus pandemic, quite the opposite. Nearly 200,000 Spanish heavy trucks continue to carry out their activity both within Spain and in the rest of the countries of the European Union, according to FENADISMER sources. The food sector has maintained its operations and even increased them to guarantee supply not only in Spain, but throughout Europe, where fruits and vegetables are exported.

To this figure must be added the thousands of light delivery vehicles that continue to provide last-mile service and that have also seen their activity increase, given the rise of online commerce.

The world of transport cannot stop and neither can the IVECO Service Network. For this reason, in support of freight transport professionals, the brand maintains at its disposal all the Authorized Dealers and Workshops, in addition to a total of 100 workshops that provide 24-hour service located in the 50 provinces of Spain. .