J.J. Abrams is generating a Justice League Dark series for HBO Max

J.J. Abrams is taking on the prominent comic book collection Justice League Dark as a new generating task under his Bad Robot manufacturing tag, adjusting it right into a series for WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming solution, HBO Max.

WarnerMedia hasn’t revealed any kind of details concerning the task other than it will certainly live solely on the streaming service. Justice League Dark is an ongoing comics series that concentrates on the more supernatural personalities that show up within the DC Universe, including John Constantine (who was portrayed by Keanu Reeves in the 2005 live-action film).

It’s likewise unclear who is dealing with the job, or if those discussions have actually begun. Abrams will certainly generate the program as a Bad Robot production, but he hasn’t introduced whether he’ll contribute any type of composing to the collection. The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro informed ComicBook in 2019 that he co-wrote an entire script for a Justice League Dark movie for Warner Bros. years ago, but nothing ever before resulted it.

While Kevin Feige is looking after the Marvel Streaming Universe for Disney Plus, Abrams and also Greg Berlanti appear to have large functions in shaping WarnerMedia’s DC Universe on HBO Max. After years of producing the DC Arrowverse (Arrow, Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, etc) on The CW, Berlanti is now servicing a number of projects for HBO Max. Those consist of an untitled Green Lantern series as well as an adjustment of DC Comics’ Strange Adventures.

Warner Bros. likewise has its DC Cinematic Universe: Wonder Woman, Justice League, Shazam, Aquaman, The Batman et cetera. It’s uncertain if Abrams’ Bad Pictures firm or Berlanti will add to the cinematic world.

Abrams is also functioning on 2 more collection for HBO Max: one is a horror series motivated by Stephen King’s The Shining. Called Overlook, the show will focus on the “unknown, frightening stories of the most famous haunted resort in American fiction.” The third, called Duster, is a completely original project that Abrams will co-write. Duster follows a vacation vehicle driver for a “expanding criminal activity organization” in the 1970s southwest.

HBO Max will certainly release following month, although WarnerMedia hasn’t revealed a details date right now. It will certainly set you back $14.99 a month.