J.J. Abrams’s New Game Spyjinx Gets More Details

Fortnite creator Epic Games and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Games have teamed up to release a mobile game for iOS and Android called Spyjinx, a game long in the works.

In 2015, J.J. Abrams and Epic Games announced that Spyjinx was in development and a closed beta would be available in 2016. Obviously, that didn’t happen and now, four years later, the dev team has released more details and is finally inching the game closer to launch.

From the limited information currently available, Spyjinx appears to be about secret agents and espionage schemes. Game objectives such as creating and protecting your own hideout and infiltrating other players’ hideouts looks like a major component of the gameplay. Spyjinx is a mix of “action-strategy gameplay, RPG character development, and head-to-head multiplayer,” according to the game’s description.

The FAQ page offers a few more nuggets (but not much) of what to expect. Speed is noted to be important, so timed missions are likely. Players will also be restricted in missions by an “energy meter” that will decrease as players take certain actions.

The dev team launched Spyjinx’s beta test for iOS in Malaysia on April 1, and they plan to expand the beta test to Australia shortly. Currently, there’s no set date for worldwide release yet. Though it’s likely to be free, whether the full release will be free-to-play or not is currently unknown too.

Bad Robot Games worked with Valve on a Team Fortress 2 mode in 2015 and Bad Robot as a whole, inked a deal in late 2019 with Warner Bros. to produce movies, TV shows, and video games.