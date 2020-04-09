Jack Black, one of the best celebrity YouTubers, is headed to TikTok

Jack Black has joined TikTok, and his first video shows him doing a goofy dance he calls the “Quarantine Dance.”

The 50-year-old celebrity debuted on the popular video-sharing app on Monday. Throughout the clip, Black is shirtless and sporting a pair of cowboy boots plus a cowboy hat while dancing, kicking, and spinning outside.

Quarantine Dance #reallifeathome #distancedance #happyathome #boredathome ✂️ @taylor

His TikTok debut has been viewed over 2.1 million times, and he now has over 400,000 followers on his account. Since his debut, Black has uploaded three more videos on his account — a long gag where his son keeps cutting him off.

While Black has not said what his TikTok content will focus on, it seems to follow the same material as his YouTube channel, Jablinski Games, which, aside from gaming, also features impromptu vlogging. The YouTube channel, which launched in December 2018, hit 1 million subscribers less than a week after it debuted and currently sits at around 4.6 million subscribers.

Black is one of the few celebrities who thrives on YouTube, thanks to his energy and persona that consistently appear in each video he uploads. His recent videos have consisted of Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay as well as a few vlogs, including him attending the movie premiere for Jumanji: The Next Level in Los Angeles and skating with Tony Hawk.