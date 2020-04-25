Jack Johnson hosts Kōkua Festival 2020 live today: here’s where and when to tune in

The Kōkua Festival is back and bigger than ever before. Held in celebration of music and environmental awareness between 2004 and 2010, getting to the festival previously meant having to find a way to get down to Honolulu. However, Kōkua Festival 2020 is bringing the event worldwide with a livestream that’s set to be hosted right from Jack Johnson’s front porch later today.

Today’s livestream is set to last for two hours and will feature live performances from musicians like Ben Harper, G.Love, Ziggy Marley, Jack Johnson of course, and several others. You’ll even be treated to home cooking lessons from some of Hawaiʻi’s top chefs, Ed Kenney and Mark Noguchi.

The festival has always served as a fundraiser for the Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports environmental education in schools and communities of Hawaiʻi. Donations made during the livestream will benefit not only the foundation but also local COVID-19 relief efforts across the state.

Kōkua Festival 2020: When and where

Kōkua Festival 2020 begins today, Saturday April 25, at 12p.m. HST/3p.m. PST/6p.m. EST, broadcasted live from the front porch of Jack Johnson. Not only will he be hosting but he’ll be performing as well, along with a number of past Kōkua alumni and musicians. This livestream is in partnership with Amazon Music, which is hosting the livestream via Amazon Music on Twitch. No account is required to stream the festival.

While the Kōkua Festival 2020 is free to stream on Twitch, you can support the show by donating to the Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation during the livestream. You can donate now by clicking the ‘Donate’ button on the Kōkua Festival website.

How to watch Kōkua Festival 2020 live stream

Don’t miss tonight’s Kōkua Festival livestream! It’s available to watch for free on the Amazon Music Twitch account and on Jack Johnson’s Facebook. The means you can stream the performance from your phone, tablet, Fire TV Stick, smart TV, computer, and anywhere else you can access Twitch or Facebook once it begins.

If you are unable to view Twitch locally, try out a VPN service so you can get access today.