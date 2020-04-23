Jackass 4 Release Date Pushed, So We’ll Have To Wait A While Longer For Crazy Stunts

Film studio Paramount has announced a delay for Jackass 4. The film was expected to premiere in theatres on March 5, 2021, but it’s now been pushed to July 2, 2021, according to a report from Variety. That’s a delay of four months.

The first Jackass movie, starring Johnny Knoxville, debuted in 2002 with numerous sequels coming thereafter. In total, the franchise has grossed more than $335 million at the box office. The Jackass films were directed by Jeff Tremaine, who also directed the Bad Grandpa movie starring Knoxville.

Plot details are unknown at this point, but if history is any indication, you can expect Jackass 4 to focus on Knoxville and his friends performing all manner of dangerous and awkward stunts played for laughs and shock value. The fourth Jackass movie was announced in December 2019.

So far, only Knoxville–who will be 50 when the movie comes out–is confirmed to return for Jackass 4. The earlier entries also featured Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and Bam Margera. Ryan Dunn, who appeared in the three previous Jackass films, died in a car accident in 2011.

The Jackass film franchise is a spin-off of the the MTV series, which was co-created by Knoxville and Spike Jonze, who would go on to earn an Oscar nomination for Being John Malkovich and then win an Oscar for the Joaquin Phoenix movie Her.

Paramount Pictures is a subsidiary of ViacomCBS, the parent company of GameSpot.