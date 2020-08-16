Jake Paul says FBI raid on his home was ‘entirely related to the Arizona looting situation’

Jake Paul finally commented on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s raid on his home last week, saying that the search was related to a “looting” incident at an Arizona mall in May. “There are rumors about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character, and the shit that people are making up is absolutely absurd,” Paul said in a video that appears to have been deleted but was captured by TMZ.

The FBI raided Paul’s home in Calabasas, California, on the morning of August 5th. The bureau later confirmed that it was investigating “allegations of criminal acts” related to the incident at the mall. Police in Scottsdale, Arizona, had previously called the incident a “riot” and filed misdemeanor charges against Paul and others for their alleged involvement.

Paul’s statement doesn’t shed any further light on the investigation, though he emphasizes that the bureau was only focused on the events in Arizona. “Just to clarify things and set the record straight, the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that had happened, and it is an investigation,” he said. In May, video circulated that appeared to show Paul inside a mall where police said “riots and looting” occurred during protests over the death of George Floyd.

The FBI raided a second home, owned by Arman Izadi, in connection with the investigation as well. Izadi is friends with Paul and, according to Scottsdale police, also had misdemeanor charges filed against him. Paul doesn’t mention Izadi explicitly in his video, but he vaguely references cutting out friends “doing malicious things.” Izadi previously had charges filed against him related to pimping and robbery, was convicted on charges of attempted battery, and pleaded guilty to pandering, according to The Daily Beast.

Paul didn’t offer any other statements on the investigation. “My goal right now is to continue to focus on myself, boxing, music,” Paul said. The Verge has reached out to Paul’s lawyer for comment.