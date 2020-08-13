James Wan’s ‘Mortal Kombat’ Movie: Meet the Confirmed Cast

For those who are not aware, there will be a Mortal Kombat movie reboot, which will be produced by James Wan, who is best known for movies like Insidious, Saw, Furious 7, and Aquaman–and it seems like the film is busy filling out the cast.

According to IGN, the movie will be R-rated and filled with gore and blood, much like the original source: the video game series.

Although the Mortal Kombat reboot film hasn’t filled out all the spots yet, they have confirmed a few actors for the movie, so here they are along with the character they are set to play to give you a little glimpse of how the movie will look like.

Hanzo Hasashi, aka Scorpion, will be played by Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada who is well-known for his roles in Avengers: Endgame, Westworld, and Lost, among many others.

The role of Scorpion was previously played by actors Chris Casamassa and J.J. Perry.

Mehcad Brooks from The CW’s Supergirl has been chosen to play Super Soldier Jackson “Jax” Briggs. The actor is set to leave the series and will most likely prepare for his new role in Mortal Kombat.

Gregory McKinney and Lynn Williams previously played the role.

The character appeared in Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, where actress Dana Hee played her.

Everyone who knows Liu Kang knows Shang Tsung, his arch-enemy. This soul-sucking warlock will be played by Chin Han, who has appeared in the movies Marco Polo and The Dark Knight.

Shang Tsung appeared in the 1995 film and was played by Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa.

If anything, Tadanobu Asano might be somehow connected with thunder.

He was best known in his role as Hogun, part of the Warriors Three that appeared in MCU’s Thor: Ragnarok. And while he didn’t play the god of thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he gets to play Raiden in the Mortal Kombat reboot.

Raiden was played by Christopher Lambert and James Remar in the past films.

Sub-Zero is easily one of the franchise’s most well-known characters, and the one lucky enough to play him is a renowned martial artist and Indonesian actor Joe Taslim, who had roles in Fast & Furious 6 and The Raid.

There are two Sub-Zeros in the game franchise, but as of now, we don’t know which one Taslim will play.

The character was played previously by Francois Petit and Keith Cooke.

Liu Kang mostly plays the central character and main hero in most stories within the Mortal Kombat franchise and is always trying to take down Shang Tsung.

For the reboot, Ludi Lin, who is in the 2017 version of Power Rangers and had a role in the anthology series Black Mirror will be playing one of the Earth’s fiercest warriors.

The role was previously played by Robin Shou, who appeared in both movies back in the 90s.

Kung Lao hasn’t appeared in past Mortal Kombat films, but his fans will be lucky enough to see him in this reboot film, played by Max Huang, who had stunt performances in Hitman: Agent 47, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and The Foreigner.

Besides these actors, a few more are reportedly currently in the talks to play a hero in the reboot, including Aussie actors Josh Lawson (House of Lies) and Jessica McNamee (The Meg), who are reportedly playing Kano and Sonya Blade, respectively.

Lewis Tan from Deadpool 2 and Netflix’s Wu Assassins is also reportedly being tapped for a yet-to-be-named role.

