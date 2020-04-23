Jerry Seinfeld returns to Netflix with his first original special in 22 years

Jerry Seinfeld has remained in the cultural consciousness through the enduring popularity of his 1989-1998 sitcom Seinfeld, his talk show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and endless Bee Movie memes. He’s now set to return to his roots as a stand-up comedian with the Netflix comedy special 23 Hours to Kill, which is his first original special since 1998’s I’m Telling You for the Last Time.

Unlike Seinfeld’s 2017 Netflix special, Jerry Before Seinfeld, the upcoming special will feature no old material. Shot at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, 23 Hours to Kill features a never-before-seen set, clocking in at an hour long. 23 Hours to Kill also marks the second special from Seinfeld included in his 2017 deal with Netflix, which also entailed putting Seinfeld and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee on the streaming service and developing scripted and unscripted comedy programming.

The special will debut on Netflix on May 5. In the meantime, check out its poster, which turns Seinfeld into a secret agent, below:

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill — his first original stand-up special in 22 years! — arrives May 5 on Netflix pic.twitter.com/BhRlgaEkpO