Jersey 4 Jersey benefit concert live stream: When it starts & how to watch

Source: NJPRF
Right now the only way to watch your favorite artists perform is if they happen to do an online stream, and tonight some of New Jersey’s biggest stars will be doing just that. A new benefit concert ‘Jersey 4 Jersey’ will be headlined by Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi, but there will be appeances from plenty of other big names as well. All of the money raised from tonight’s event will go towards the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund to help those who are on the front lines daily battling against everything going on right now.
The NJPRF aims to stop the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey, one of the states that’s been hit pretty hard. It hopes to help rebuild communities, help frontline workers, and more during these tough times. Whether you have an extra dollar or hundred, you can donate and know that all proceeds go to those who are in need right now.
So, how do you watch the big event? Let’s break it down.
Jersey 4 Jersey benefit concert: When & where
The Jersey 4 Jersey concert is set to start at 7 p.m. Eastern and will run for one hour. It will broadcast on several local TV networks and radio affiliates in the New Jersey, Philadelphia, and New York markets.
How to watch Jersey 4 Jersey benefit concert from anywhere
Since it’s only broadcasting to a few local affiliates, this is going to be a hard event to watch unless you happen to live in NY, PA, or NJ. Luckily, a VPN can make that easier.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options?
Here are some more options that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Let’s Go Crazy event. Get in on this deal now!
Stream Jersey 4 Jersey online in the U.S.
The event is broadcasting on a few local affiliates, which means that coverage of the event will vary depending where you live. Luckily, there are a bunch of options available, so hopefully you’ll be able to find one of these that works for you. If you aren’t in the tri-state area, you may need to use a VPN to change you location to be there, and then use a service like Sling or Hulu to be able to tune in and watch.
- Philadelphia TV: 6ABC, CBS3, NBC10, and Fox 29
- New Jersey/New York TV: WABC7, CBS2, NBC4, WPIX 11, WWOR 9, News 12, WNJU, and NJTV
- Radio: 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, Z100, 103.5 KTU, CBS-FM, WFAN, Magic 98.3, Lite FM, 95.9 The Rat, 710 WOR, Power 105.1, 107.1 The Boss, 100.1 WJRZ, Great Gold 1410, New York’s Country 94.7, 103.7 NNJ, Alt 92.3, Max 106.3, 105.5 WDHA, 1450 WCTC-AM, 102.3 WSUS, and Q104.3
- Streaming: Apple Music and Apple TV
Sling TV is your best bet
A new Sling TV promo allows you to stream its 50+ channels for free each night from 5 p.m. until midnight ET. This means you can tune in and watch all the performances that show on TV at no cost to you, so be sure to get started with that now! Once you sign up, you have access every night until the promotion ends, so be sure to tune back in after to catch more great free TV. You don’t even need a credit card to get started!
The package includes 50+ channels, a free DVR, on-demand programming, and much more.
Sling TV
Watch the Jersey 4 Jersey concert live as it happens with a FREE subscription to Sling TV.
Who’s performing at the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit concert?
This star-studded event has more than just singers getting involved. There are comedians, TV personalities, and more. A full list is below of who you’ll see this evening.
- Bruce Springsteen
- Tony Bennet
- Jon Bon Jovi
- SZA
- Halsey
- Fountains of Wayne
- Chris Rock
- Jon Stewart
- Whoopi Goldberg
- Chelsea Handler
- Danny Devito
- Kelly Ripa
- Saquon Barkley
- Charlie Puth
After the big event, you’ll be able to participate in a special HQ Trivia event to test your knowledge about the Garden State and potentially win up to $15,000.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.