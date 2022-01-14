Jidion was banned from Twitch after harassing Pokimane on his first verified stream.

After harassing Pokimane, Jidion was banned from Twitch on his first verified stream.

After hate raiding Pokimane’s stream, Jidion, a newly verified Twitch streamer and YouTuber, has been banned from the platform.

“Everybody say L (plus) Ratio,” Jidon ‘Jidion’ Adams said in her chat, encouraging his chat to flock to Pokimane’s Twitch stream.

Pokimane, who was streaming Valorant at the time, initially mistook the influx of viewers spamming chat for bots.

Pokimane noted that what Jidion was doing was likely against Twitch’s TOS (terms of service) after realizing she was the victim of a hate raid.

“It’s humiliating, and I’m not even going to be sad if you get banned.”

“I’m not going to apologize for anything.

“You caused that to happen to yourself, bro.”

It wasn’t just Pokimane who was harassed; Jidion used Twitch Whispers’ one-on-one DM feature to target her viewers as well.

Because of the constant barrage of Jidion’s chat, she had to cut her stream short.

“I think I’m going to stop streaming.”

Because, as much as I can handle it, I don’t like it when people from his stream whisper people in my stream.

“I’ll put up with the nonsense, but I don’t want you to put up with nonsense.”

Jidion, who was only recently verified on Twitch, has been banned for 14 days, which he announced on Twitter.

Pokimane’s male defenders have come to her defense, while Jidion has spewed sexist rhetoric, accusing them of only speaking up because they’re attracted to her.

He also changed his Twitter profile picture to a photo of Pokimane without make-up, which went viral a few years ago and led to sexist harassment against the streamer.

Rather than apologizing for the hate-filled raid, Jidion has defended it, saying:

“I’m not like the other YouTubers, I’m going to fight back when someone lies to me!!!”

“Don’t get the two confused, my dislike for her has nothing to do with her gender and everything to do with her as a person!!!!”

In a couple of weeks, he’ll be back on Twitch.

Pokimane, meanwhile, was banned from Twitch for 48 hours last week for streaming episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

