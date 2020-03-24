Jiggle Physics 27: Doom Eternal vs. Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Fight!

Source: Jiggle Physics Art
Carli, Jen, and Rebecca are joined by Sam Tolbert and Sara Gtikos for the ultimate head-to-head deathmatch — Animal Crossing: New Horizons vs. Doom Eternal!
Have Isabelle and Doom Guy ever been seen in the same place at the same time? What is the true enemy in these clearly connected franchises? Which game will emerge victorious in this mortal combat?
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up [email protected] and tell us something!
