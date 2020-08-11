Infosurhoy

Jiggle Physics 46: State of Play; Marvel's Avengers beta

Samuel Tolbert stops by the show to hang out with Carli and Jen as they chat about Suicide Squad for PS5 and PC, plus all the games from the recent State of Play for PS4 and PS5.

They also discuss Marvel’s Avengers beta release, which Carli has spent some hands-on time playing.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up [email protected] and tell us something!

  • Suicide Squad for PS5 and PC: Everything you need to know | Android Central
  • Here’s everything that was announced in the August 6 State of Play for PS4 and PS5 | Android Central
  • Remedy’s Control AWE expansion crosses over with Alan Wake, releases on August 27 | Android Central
  • Marvel’s Avengers beta impressions: A lot of ambition with little substance | Android Central
  • Marvel’s Avengers won’t have PS4 and PS5 exclusive heroes besides Spider-Man | Android Central

