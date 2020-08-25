Jiggle Physics 48: Baldur’s Gate 3; Pathfinder; Nintendo Indie World

Carli and Rebecca hold court while Jen takes a week off, but they are joined by Samantha Nelson to give an update on the Epic vs. Apple/Google battle. They also geek out on a pair of tabletop RPG inspired video games: Baldur’s Gate 3 and Pathfinder: Kingmaker. Plus, check out some of the more interesting titles announced during Nintendo Indie World.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up [email protected] and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS:

Epic to hold #FreeFortnite Cup as one final event for iOS players | iMore

Apple says Epic Games wanted a ‘special deal’ for Fortnite in new filing | iMore

Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access launch date revealed | Android Central

Pathfinder: Kingmaker — Definitive Edition for Xbox review — An impressively faithful recreation of the TTRPG experience | Windows Central

Nintendo Indie World: Everything announced during the August showcase | iMore